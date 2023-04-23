Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Kings? Latest injury update on Warriors' star ahead of matchup (23rd April 2023)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors remain alive in the best-of-seven series against the Sacramento Kings as they secured, in commanding fashion, a big Game 3 victory on Thursday.

Steph Curry will be available for Game 4 to lead the Warriors in protecting their homecourt and tying the series 2-2 before heading back to Sacramento.

Based on the injury report, however, Jordan Poole is listed probable with a left ankle sprain but is expected to play. Similar to Poole, Gary Payton II (illness) is also expected to be available for tonight's matchup. Draymond Green will also finally be returning to the series after being suspended for Game 3 following his incident with Domantas Sabonis in Game 2.

In a pivotal Game 4, Curry and the Warriors must continue where they left off in Game 3 as their ball movement was quicker and the defense was more locked in compared to Games 1 and 2.

In this series, Steph Curry is averaging 31.5 points on 48.5% shooting, including 38.5% from 3-point range, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Steph Curry on the Warriors' Game 3 victory

Following a tough Game 2 loss on the road, where the Warriors experienced numerous offensive droughts, the team made a statement Game 3 win in one of its best offensive games yet.

After the win, Steph Curry spoke about the team's offense and how it came together for him and the team.

"It's a good lesson for us of how to control each offensive possession," Curry said, "figure out how we can create space and create open looks and win the possession game, which has historically been a good thing for us, considering how highly potent we are offensively."

In Game 3, the Warriors shot at an efficient rate of 40% with 31 assists to boot. Outside of Curry's 36-point explosion, Andrew Wiggins had a stellar 20-point outing along with Poole's 16 points and Moody coming off the bench with 13 points.

"The biggest thing is we've been in a situation," Curry said, "where momentum doesn't necessarily carry over from game to game unless you execute at the same level, so it's just one game. But it was a big game for sure. Pretty bluntly, if we lost this game it would be pretty much over. You've got to understand the moment and we gave ourselves life."

It was a big win for the home team as the Warriors gave themselves a fighting chance instead of going down 0-3. As the Warriors look toward Game 4, with home-court advantage and playoff experience on their side over the young Sacramento Kings team, both factors will be crucial to carry momentum over to the inevitable Game 5 as opposed to going down 1-3.

