Is Steph Curry playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on Warriors 2xNBA MVP's availability (Nov. 18)

Steph Curry is doubtful for the Golden State Warriors' crucial matchup against the LA Clippers on Monday, as he is listed as "questionable" due to left knee bursitis. The two-time league MVP has already missed three games this season, but his absence hasn't slowed down Steve Kerr's team.

The Warriors have enjoyed a strong start to the season, sitting atop the Western Conference standings with an impressive 10-2 record through 12 games.

Golden State's success has come despite limited major contributions from Curry in several games. He last played in the Warriors' 123-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, where he recorded 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes.

For the season, Curry is averaging 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 47.9% from the field, including an impressive 43.2% from beyond the arc.

Steph Curry vs. LA Clippers

Steph Curry has faced the LA Clippers numerous times throughout his career, boasting an impressive track record against the Western Conference rival. He averages 25.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game when playing against the Clippers.

Last season, Curry appeared in four games against the Clippers, averaging 26.5 points per game. Earlier this season, the superstar point guard faced the Clippers again, scoring 18 points before leaving the game due to an ankle injury.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers?

The Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers game will take place on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Clippers game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, KTLA (local) and NBC Sports Bay Area (local). Hoops fans will also have the option to stream the game live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

