"Steph's got a busy schedule" - 4x NBA champion tries to dodge Kai Cenat's bold request involving Steph Curry

Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala appeared on Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's latest stream. Cenat tried to convince him to arrange a meetup between his ex-Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry and YouTuber FlightReacts. However, Iguodala made no guarantees, citing the superstar point guard's hectic schedule.

Flight, known for his NBA highlight reactions, has long been a fan of Curry and the Warriors. Over the years, he popularized the phrase/meme, "Look at Curry, man" while admiring the two-time MVP.

While Curry has acknowledged Flight on social media, the latter has yet to meet his favorite player in person. So, during Sunday's stream, Cenat attempted to pull some strings and get Iguodala to make it happen.

After confirming who Flight is, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP appeared hesitant, noting that Curry doesn't have much free time.

"Man, Steph's got a busy schedule," Iguodala said.

Iguodala added that Flight needs to tone down his language if he ever meets Curry, as he uses too much profanity in his videos.

"He's gotta come as his best version of himself," Iguodala said. "He curses a lot. Steph's a wholesome person."

However, after further convincing, Iguodala seemingly gave in.

"Alright, we'll figure it out," Iguodala said. "I don't know. I can't speak for Steph. I can try."

He then reiterated that Curry has a lot on his plate daily.

"Steph's got the same setup you've got," Iguodala said. "He's got a production schedule, he hoops, he lifts, he's got a whole golf league for kids, he gives away a million books a day to kids."

FlightReacts thanks Kai Cenat for endorsement amid attempt to organize meetup with Steph Curry

During Kai Cenat's Sunday stream with Andre Iguodala, FlightReacts joined in. The social media star expressed gratitude to Cenat for endorsing his "stand-up" character.

"Man, thank you so much, Kai," Flight said. "Thank you, Kai."

However, Flight seemingly didn't want to pressure Iguodala to orchestrate a meetup with Steph Curry. Instead, the YouTuber clarified that he would be content with any outcome of Iguodala's discussion with his idol.

"I'm not even gonna be mad. He can't speak for Steph," Flight said. "Nah, it's okay, you don't gotta force him. It's all good."

