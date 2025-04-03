Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Lakers? Latest on Warriors superstar's status for rivalry game vs. LeBron James (April 3)

Steph Curry is set to take the floor when the Golden State Warriors face off against their Western Conference rivals, the LA Lakers, on Thursday. The four-time NBA champion is not listed on the Warriors' injury report and will once again go head-to-head with longtime rival LeBron James in what promises to be a blockbuster matchup.

Curry enters the game riding the momentum of a spectacular performance. In the Warriors' most recent outing on Tuesday, the superstar guard erupted for his second 50-point game of the season, powering Golden State to a thrilling 134-125 road win.

He finished the night with 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and a block, while knocking down 12-of-20 from beyond the arc in a vintage display of his offensive brilliance.

Now, with the Warriors trailing 0-3 in the season series against the Lakers, Curry will be looking to settle the score. Golden State will aim to flip the script and earn a statement win on the road against a team that’s had their number this season.

In three matchups against the Lakers this season, Steph Curry delivered standout performances in two of them while facing difficulties in one. He dropped 37 and 38 points in the first and third games, respectively, connecting on a combined 14 3-pointers. However, in the second meeting, the Lakers managed to contain him, holding the Warriors star to just 13 points.

How to watch Steph Curry in action during Warriors vs. Lakers game?

Fans can watch Steph Curry in action live during the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers game on TNT and truTV. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The Warriors vs. Lakers game will take place on Thursday, April 3, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

