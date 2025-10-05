  • home icon
  Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Lakers? Warriors superstar's status for preseason opener confirmed (Oct. 5)

Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Lakers? Warriors superstar's status for preseason opener confirmed (Oct. 5)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 05, 2025 15:30 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Lakers? Warriors superstar's status for preseason opener confirmed (Oct. 5). (Image Source: Imagn)

Steph Curry is gearing up for his 17th NBA season, and at 37 years old, the superstar will give his first update on his fitness on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors will tip off their preseason campaign against conference rivals, the LA Lakers, with Curry confirmed to take the court.

The superstar point guard has been actively involved with the team since the start of training camp. From working on his explosiveness to participating in scrimmages, the perennial All-Star appears motivated to make another championship run as he moves deeper into the twilight of his career.

With Curry inching closer to 40 years old, the Warriors face the challenge of managing the four-time NBA champion’s workload. Last season, the two-time league MVP dealt with multiple injuries at different points, including a hamstring strain he suffered during the playoffs.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that the team will take a more cautious approach this time. He noted that Curry will be on a minutes restriction against the Lakers while confirming his availability for the game.

"I talked to Steph today and Rick (Celebrini). (Steph) is going to play 15 minutes probably," Kerr said on Friday.

While Steph Curry’s participation was confirmed, Kerr placed a "question mark" on Jimmy Butler’s status. Butler sustained a minor ankle injury on Thursday and sat out of team practices over the next two days. A final decision on the star forward’s availability will be made by the training staff ahead of tip-off.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers? (Oct. 5, 2025 NBA Preseason)

The preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers will take place on Sunday, Oct. 5, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Tip off is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST (5: 30 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Lakers game will be telecast live on ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
