Is Steph Curry playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on 2x MVP's status

Steph Curry is expected to play for the Golden State Warriors on Friday night as they travel to Oklahoma City to face the OKC Thunder. Curry is not listed in the Warriors' injury report for the game against the Thunder, but it does not mean that their injury report is empty.

Gary Payton II remains out indefinitely for the Golden State Warriors, as he's recovering from a torn right calf. The good news, though, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, is that Payton is feeling better and will be re-evaluated next week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry leads Warriors to win as Jonathan Kuminga takes flight

Steph Curry paced the Golden State Warriors in a 110-106 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. The 2-time MVP starred with 31 points, five rebounds and one assist.

However, the night belonged to Jonathan Kuminga, who sparked the Golden State Warriors' second half surge. Kuminga made all of his six shots and stole the ball from Toumani Camara with 29 seconds left. That led to a Steph Curry dagger three to up the Warriors' lead to four, 108-104.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised Kuminga for his efforts:

“He was great. He was the key to the game. He stayed ready. He was out of the rotation just because it's hard to play 10 guys. ... We obviously needed him.

"The game called for JK, just with Portland’s youth and athleticism we needed to be able to match that.”

Kuminga said about his performance:

“I’m always ready. (I am) doing whatever I just did out there. That's our job as young guys. We're the young guys. We're supposed to help our team, bring energy.”

With a veteran-laden Golden State Warriors squad that welcomed back Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul from injuries against the Portland Trail Blazers' young core, Kuminga was much-needed.

Kuminga might be needed once more on Friday night as the Golden State Warriors take on the Thunder. They're another team with a bunch of youngsters led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

The game was set following both teams' elimination from the NBA In-Season Tournament.