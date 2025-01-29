Is Steph Curry playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Warriors 4x NBA champion's status explored (Jan. 29)

The Golden State Warriors will square off against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, marking the second game of a back-to-back. Steph Curry sat out the first leg on Tuesday as the Warriors secured a 114-103 victory over the Utah Jazz in his absence.

Curry will play against OKC after being upgraded to "available" while managing injuries to both knees. Head coach Steve Kerr explained that the decision to rest the four-time NBA champion against the Jazz was made with the hope of keeping him healthy and available for the remainder of the week.

"It felt like with three games in the next four nights with his knees where they are, let's be smart about it and go from there," Kerr said. "We take it day-to-day, week-to-week, and it made sense to give him the night off and try to get him right for the rest of the week."

It has been a challenging season for Curry as he has been plagued by multiple lingering injuries. The two-time league MVP is currently dealing with issues in both knees as well as a right thumb injury.

Steph Curry stats vs. OKC Thunder

Steph Curry has an impressive track record against the Golden State Warriors conference rivals OKC Thunder. In 47 matchups, the one-time NBA Finals MVP has averaged 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 49.7% from the field, including a stellar 45.9% from beyond the arc.

Curry has already faced OKC once this season, delivering a standout performance that helped secure a victory for his team. The superstar point guard finished that game with 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. OKC Thunder?

The Golden State Warriors vs. OKC Thunder game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Thunder game will be telecast live on ESPN, NBCS-BA (local) and FDSOK (local) while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

