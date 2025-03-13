Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on 4x NBA champion's availability (Mar. 13)

Steph Curry is expected to suit up for the Golden State Warriors when they host crosstown rivals, the Sacramento Kings, at the Chase Center on Thursday. The team looks to continue their winning run after becoming one of the hottest teams since the Jimmy Butler trade, rattling off five wins in a row to sit sixth in the Western Conference.

The 4x NBA champion was not listed in the team's injury report, making him one of the starters available to lace up. This will be a massive boost for Golden State with Curry in rich form. The guard is averaging 29.0 points on 46.2% shooting from the field and 42.1% from the deep, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in his last five games. He will be key for the Warriors when they play the Kings — another team looking to avoid the play-in and punch a playoff ticket.

Steph Curry is set to achieve a massive landmark during the Warriors vs Kings skirmish

Steph Curry is set to make history when he plays the Kings. The sharpshooter is just two 3s away from becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 career 3-pointers made. He became the all-time leader in 3-pointers on Dec. 14, 2021, when he drilled his 2,974th career triple to break the record previously held by the legendary Ray Allen.

Curry was also the first player to reach 3,000 career 3-pointers made and has since been joined by LA Clippers guard James Harden (3,117). Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (2,785) and former teammate Klay Thompson (2,657) are en route to the 3,000 mark.

The Warriors will hope that Curry's achievement also translates to a win on Thursday. The sides are now looked at as legitimate title contenders with the Butler trade, and with the regular season inching to the business end, Golden State will look to finish with the best record possible.

