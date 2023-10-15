Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest update from Golden State Warriors (Oct. 15)

Steph Curry has played in the Golden State Warriors' opening two preseason games against the Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar guard is preparing for another run at a championship. He's also building some on-court chemistry with Chris Paul, who joined the Warriors via trade earlier this summer.

Curry is expected to play against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday (Oct. 15). Of course, his status for the Warriors' third preseason game is subject to change.

Golden State and the Kings faced each other in a slobber knocker of a first-round playoff series last season. Curry dropped 50 points in game seven to help his team progress to the second round.

On Sunday, Curry won't be as focused on destroying his opponent. Instead, he will be expected to work on his conditioning and adjusting to Steve Kerr's new system, which will likely feature more pick-and-roll with Paul as a primary ball-handler. Hence, Curry will be expected to space the floor and create openings with his relentless off-ball movement.

After two straight games against the Lakers, the Kings' speed and dribble hand-off predicated offense will be a good test for Curry and the Warriors as they continue to ramp up their preparations for the new season.

Steph Curry impressed with Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski

In the Golden State Warriors' Friday contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, Brandin Podziemski produced a double-double performance to get fans excited about his potential and role in the upcoming season.

According to Shayna Rubin of Mercury News, Steph Curry noted how Podziemski had impressed him since joining the Warriors roster. Curry pinpointed the rookie's basketball IQ as a primary reason why he's already tasting success.

“BP really has been showing how much he understands the game of basketball at a young age and how confident he is in himself and that shows every time he steps on the floor,” Curry said. “That’s a nice surprise.”

Recently, Steve Kerr noted how someone within the Golden State Warriors roster would need to step up and help cover for the offseason loss of Donte DiVincenzo. Judging by Podziemski's preseason performances, it would appear that the rookie is ready to answer that call and earn himself a regular-season rotation spot.

Of course, any minutes alongside Curry and the Warriors core will need to be consistently earned and aren't guaranteed on the back off a few good performances when the games don't count.