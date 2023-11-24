Is Steph Curry playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on Golden State Warriors star's availability (Nov. 24)

Steph Curry has been playing well since returning from a minor knee injury last week. Curry and the Golden State Warriors will welcome the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in a group stage game of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. But is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Spurs?

According to the latest Warriors injury report, Curry is available and ready to play on Friday. He's played 40, 35 and 28 minutes since returning from a minor knee injury that sidelined him for two games.

The same cannot be said for Draymond Green and Gary Payton II, who are both on the team's injury report. Green remains out as he continues to serve a five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert. Friday's game is the fifth and final one of his suspension.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Draymond Green is eligible to return on Tuesday in another tournament game versus the Sacramento Kings. As for Gary Payton II, he's listed as probable because of a sprained left foot. He has not played in the past three games after suffering the injury against the OKC Thunder.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will have to continue to rely on Chris Paul as the team's primary playmaker. Paul was not facing any suspension after getting ejected for arguing with rival NBA official Scott Foster.

The Warriors are currently struggling on both ends of the floor. They only have two wins out of their last 10 games. Curry is the only bright spot on the team with Paul, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins all failing to find their groove on offense.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs are also in a rough stretch, entering Friday's game on a 10-game losing streak. The Spurs are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a record of 3-12.

Also Read: "We was on the phone for 2 hours" - Damian Lillard revisits emotional conversation with CJ McCollum upon latter's trade

Steph Curry having an MVP-type season

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry was the main reason why the Golden State Warriors started the season strong with a record of 5-1 after the first six games. Curry was playing like an MVP and it was enough to carry the Warriors to wins

However, Golden State's poor shooting, particularly from players like Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul, finally caught up with them. As mentioned earlier, the Warriors have lost eight of their last 10 games. They are now 11th in the Western Conference standings with a 7-9 record.

Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per, but it's not enough to give the Warriors wins. The team's lack of size is also a problem with most of their losses against teams with big men like Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, Chet Holmgren, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Nikola Jokic.

Also Read: "My great-grandma had just passed away" - Kai Jones recaps trade demand saga after cryptic social media activity