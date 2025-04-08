Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Suns? Latest on Warriors point guard's status (April 8)

Steph Curry is set to play in the Golden State Warriors’ crucial matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The veteran point guard is not listed on the team’s injury report and will be looking to bounce back after a rough outing in the Warriors’ 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Curry’s recent hot streak came to a sudden halt as the Rockets put on a defensive clinic against the NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter. The four-time NBA champion managed to score just three points on the night, struggling to find his rhythm. He shot 1 of 10 from the field, including 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Following the loss, Curry spoke about the challenge of facing teams with multiple physical defenders and emphasized the need to find new ways to be effective in such matchups. He said:

"You've been around 16 years, you've seen it all," Curry said on the Rockets' defense on him. "I don't ever expect to get calls. I don't ever go in looking for it. Try to play basketball, or try to play the way I do every night. Battle through physicality."

Steph Curry will be determined to bounce back after an uncharacteristically underwhelming performance in the previous game. With the stakes at their highest, the Warriors are battling to secure a direct playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament. For that to become a reality, Curry will need to be at his best, leading the charge and shouldering the bulk of the offensive load.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns game will take place on Tuesday, April 8, at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will tip off at 10:00 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Suns game will be televised live on TNT, NBCS-BA (local) and truTV. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

