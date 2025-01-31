Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Suns? Latest on Warriors superstar's status (Jan. 31)

Steph Curry is set to play in the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday as he is not listed on the team's injury report. Barring any last-minute fitness concerns, the superstar point guard will go head-to-head with his former teammate, Kevin Durant.

The Warriors recently played on back-to-back nights, with Curry sitting out the first game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his absence, Steve Kerr's squad secured a victory at home.

The two-time MVP returned to action the following night, leading the Warriors' charge against the OKC Thunder. He helped them overcome a 52-point explosion from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In the Warriors' win over OKC, the four-time NBA champion logged 33 minutes, finishing with 21 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal. He shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Steph Curry stats vs. Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry has already faced the Phoenix Suns twice this season, delivering decent performances in both matchups. In the first meeting, Curry scored 23 points, but his efforts weren’t enough to secure a victory for the Golden State Warriors.

However, in the next encounter, he played a more well-rounded game, posting 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal, leading the Warriors to a win at home.

Over his career, Curry has played 52 games against the Suns, averaging 22.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Suns game will be telecast live on ESPN, NBCS-BA (local) and AZFamily (local) while pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Hoops fans can also live stream the game on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

