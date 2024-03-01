Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on NBA's 3-pt leader's status (March 1)

Steph Curry's status for the Golden State Warriors' only trip to the Scotiabank Arena on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors is one of the key talking points. Curry should play for the Warriors, barring last-minute setbacks. The NBA's 3-point leader indicated that after Thursday's 110-99 win over the New York Knicks at MSG.

Curry said "he would get some sleep" after Thursday's win since he wanted to avoid being "tired" on Friday. The 35-year-old has been in phenomenal shape this season, missing only two games citing injury in November. His third season absence came in December, as he rested on the second night of a back-to-back.

In 55 appearances, Curry has averaged 27.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists, shooting 45.5%, including 41.1% from 3 and 92.2% from the free throw line. After a rough start, the Warriors have gone 13-4 in their past 17 games, improving their record to 31-27.

Steph Curry's availability has been crucial in their turnaround after frequent lineup changes. The Warriors have seemingly found the right combinations and rotations, which has allowed them to thrive.

Steph Curry stats vs. Toronto Raptors

Curry has played 22 times against the Toronto Raptors. He's 18-4 against the Eastern Conference team. Curry has averaged 26.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 7.7 apg, while shooting on 48/39/92 splits against Toronto.

Curry had a forgettable outing the last time he played against Toronto at home, though. He only had nine points on 2 of 14 shooting (0 for 9 from 3) in a 133-118 home loss on Jan. 7.

The Warriors were in the middle of their slump then, but they enter Friday's contest in a better rhythm.

Meanwhile, the Raptors just had a three-game winning streak snapped by the Dallas Mavericks.

They have improved significantly in a few areas, which could be crucial for them to stop Steph Curry. The two-time MVP hasn't shot the ball as well as he would have liked in the past few games, so Toronto could have a legitimate shot at sweeping the season series at home.

Curry has shot over 50% from the floor in just one of his past five games. Three have been under 35%, while one was 42.3%.

He caught a rhythm early against the New York Knicks on Thursday, making for triples in the first half. He scored 31 points on 26 attempts, including 8 of 18 from the 3-point range. While it wasn't the most efficient outing, it's still something Curry could build on.