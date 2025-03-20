Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? Latest on Warriors superstar's status (Mar. 20)

The Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is available to play in the Thursday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors. The baby-faced assassin missed the Dubs' last matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday which ended in a 104-93 win for the Dubs.

Curry missed his first game since the All-Star break on Tuesday, and it was because of a lingering back issue. However, it looks like a few days of rest is all he needed. According to ESPN, only Gary Payton II is listed as day-to-day with no other injuries mentioned for the Dubs.

Steph Curry is having yet another spectacular season with the Warriors. He is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Ever since acquiring Jimmy Butler before the NBA trade in early February, the Dubs have turned around their season and now look like a championship contender.

The Warriors kicked off March with a seven-game win streak which started against the Charlotte Hornets on Mar. 3 and came to an end against a shorthanded Nuggets squad on Monday.

However, the Dubs have made their way up in the sixth seed of the Western Conference standings with a 40-29 record. If the season were to end today, the Warriors would have secured a playoff spot without having to struggle in the play-in tournament.

Steph Curry stats vs Toronto Raptors

Steph Curry has always delivered a dominating performance against the Toronto Raptors. The 11-time All-Star has played 24 games against the Raptors in his career and has always scored 25 or more points against them.

According to StatMuse, Steph Curry is averaging 26.2 points, 7.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds against the Toronto-based team. His highest scoring game against the Raptors was on Apr. 4, 2010, where he dropped 44 points in a 113-112 win.

What to expect from the Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors?

We are in the final stretches of the regular season where every game and every point matters for teams fighting to secure a playoff spot. The Warriors are ranked sixth in the super-competitive Western Conference where a few losses can throw them out of the playoff scene.

On the other hand, the Raptors are ranked 11th in the East and desperately need to win to keep their chances of making the play-in tournament alive.

