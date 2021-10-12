Is Stephen Curry playing tonight against the LA Lakers? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Stephen Curry is the NBA's top draw and every TV rating from the last six years can prove that. His style of basketball is loved by fans all over the world and even if it is a preseason game, people will tune in to watch him play.

The Golden State Warriors take on the LA Lakers once again in their five-game preseason schedule.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel mentioned that all of their stars will likely lace up for the game, so the Bay Area faithful want to know if their superstar talisman, Stephen Curry, will do so as well.

Curry has played in every preseason game so far and the Golden State Warriors have won all of them. They defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 121-107 after launching a mind-boggling 69 threes in that game. They then hosted the Denver Nuggets and won the matchup 118-116 in a close game. And finally, the Warriors took on the LA Lakers at home and beat them 121-114.

What is Stephen Curry's status for tonight's game against LA Lakers?

Stephen Curry is not listed on the team's injury list for the preseason game against the LA Lakers tonight. The players mentioned on the list are James Wiseman (right knee injury), Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab), and Jonathan Kuminga (right knee strain).

The Golden State Warriors will likely use the same lineup and rotation they have been using for the past three games. But unlike the LA Lakers, who are supposedly playing all their stars, coach Kerr mentioned that he might ask some veterans to rest for this preseason matchup. It is still a mystery if those veterans he mentioned include Stephen Curry. Nevertheless, don't be surprised if the team chooses to rest Curry in a last-minute game-time decision.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr said it’s possible the Warriors rest some veterans in the last two preseason games, but nothing decided yet. Andrew Wiggins was back at practice today, expected to play tomorrow in LA. Steve Kerr said it’s possible the Warriors rest some veterans in the last two preseason games, but nothing decided yet. Andrew Wiggins was back at practice today, expected to play tomorrow in LA.

Stephen Curry is the focal point of the Golden State Warriors offense. Even if it is just a preseason game, whenever the two-time MVP is absent from the floor, the team is visibly in disarray. He dropped 30 points on 12-24 (50%) shooting, along with 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 5 steals against the LA Lakers in their last preseason matchup on Friday.

Poole: 28 PTS, 6 3PM 🌊The Curry: 30 PTS, 3 3PM 🔥Poole: 28 PTS, 6 3PM 🌊The @warriors backcourt combines for 58 in the #NBAPreseason dub! Curry: 30 PTS, 3 3PM 🔥

Stephen Curry was voted the best point guard in the league in the NBA's 2021 Annual GM Survey. He also received the most votes for "Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?"

The LA Lakers host the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center and the game will be nationally broadcast on TNT at 10:30 PM ET. You can also view our match preview and prediction for the game here.

