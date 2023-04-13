Is Taylor Swift dating Jaden Hardy? Debunking rumors of Grammy winner star's relation with Mavericks’ guard

In the wake of Taylor Swift's recent breakup, reports emerged that she was dating Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy. Except Swift and Hardy don't appear to be dating at all.
In what seems to be a massive internet trend spanning across all sports, fans have begun to link Swift to various role players. In addition to the report that she's dating Hardy, other Tweets linked Swift to other NBA players.
Some of the professional athletes Swift has been "linked" to in recent days include "Deuce" McBride and Quentin Grimes of the New York Knicks. In addition, Swift has been linked to NFL layer Jihad Ward, NCAA basketball player Ben Sternberg and MLB player Brooks Raley.
This trend comes on the heels of Taylor Swift breaking up with her longtime boyfriend after six years of dating.
Jaden Hardy looking ahead to the future
After a successful rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks, Jaden Hardy plans to use the offseason to build on a successful rookie year. With the team missing the playoffs, Hardy plans to work on his physical attributes before next year.
He spoke to media members after the final game of the season, saying:
“Going into the offseason things, I’m gonna look to work on for sure getting stronger and faster. I want to be quicker and be able to get off the ground quicker. So, those two areas I’m for sure going to work on. For me, just being able to play, give my all on both sides of the ballnand continue to develop my decision-making.”
This season, Hardy appeared in 48 games for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 14.8 and 8.8 points per game while shooting 43.8%, including 40.4% from 3-point range.
Heading into the offseason, veteran Maxi Kleber is eager to see the progress he makes. He also spoke to media members about Hardy, saying:
“I think the biggest part will be decision-making, because he has all the skill sets on the offensive end. I think the most important things are to find a balance between when to go for himself and when to find a teammate and stuff like that. But he’s proven that at any time you can give him the ball and he will find a way to score for us.”
Given that he won't be spending his offseason taking Taylor Swift on dates, it seems as though he could be poised for a big jump heading into next season.
