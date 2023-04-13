"I spoke the truth and I got rebutted with 10-year-old insults" - Spencer Dinwiddie hits back at Kyle Kuzma

The beef between Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma just got another chapter. On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards forward posted a series of tweets, taking shots at Dinwiddie. However, Spencer decided to respond to him on Thursday.

It's interesting that the two were teammates in Washington for half a season. Kuzma was traded to the team prior to the 2021-22 season, while Dinwiddie played 44 games for the team.

It's obvious that Kyle and Spencer don't like each other, which is why their beef will likely last for a long time. Dinwiddie's response was short, but it certainly won't sit well with Kuzma.

Spencer Dinwiddie claims that he only spoke truth about Kyle Kuzma

Earlier this season, the Washington Wizards defeated the Dallas Mavericks by one point, 127-126. Spencer Dinwiddie was with the Mavs at the time and wasn't too happy about the loss, which is why he said that the Wizards didn't care about winning.

These comments were quite controversial and the guard has received a lot of negative feedback for them. Kyle Kuzma responded to him right away, which is what began a new beef with a lot of back-and-forth shots at each other.

Dinwiddie was upset that the Mavs lost to his former team (Image via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Kuzma had enough and decided to post several tweets about Dinwiddie, even calling him "Dinsh**tie" and taking shots at his stats and contracts. Due to this, the Brooklyn Nets guard decided to respond.

Here's what Dinwiddie said, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

“At the end of the day, I spoke truth and I got rebutted with 10 year old insults,” Dinwiddie said regarding the beef.

Spencer Dinwiddie truly believes that the Wizards play just for money. He doesn't think they are competitive, which is why losing to them must have been really awful.

Kuzma was amazing against the Mavericks (Image via Getty Images)

Kyle Kuzma was the main reason why Dinwiddie and the Mavericks lost their Jan. 24 matchup. He had the 10th-best scoring game of the season, dropping 30 points on 12-for-23 shooting against his former teammate.

Considering how much traction the beef between the two players has received lately, it won't be surprising if Kuzma replies very soon. He didn't hold back in his tweets on Wednesday, which is why he most likely won't back down.

However, the Washington Wizards did not make the playoffs and their next matchup against Dinwiddie will be in the 2023-24 season. Dinwiddie and the Nets, on the other hand, will play their first playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

