"The wizards & I have so much real estate on Dins**ttie island" - Kyle Kuzma rips Spencer Dinwiddie apart on Twitter

Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie have a longstanding beef that likely won't end anytime soon. The Washington Wizards forward recently unleashed a series of tweets, taking shots at Dinwiddie for all the comments he's made.

The two were involved in another beef earlier this season when the Wizards beat the Dallas Mavericks. Dinwiddie played for the Mavs at the time and was upset that they lost, which is why he said that the Wizards didn't play winning basketball.

Kuzma didn't hold back on Twitter as he posted several tweets about the Brooklyn Nets star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Kuzma had no filter when taking shots at Spencer Dinwiddie

When the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Washington Wizards earlier this season, Spencer Dinwiddie claimed that the Wizards just wanted to get paid and that they didn't care about winning basketball.

This is why Kyle Kuzma talked about Dinwiddie's $54 million contract that he signed two years ago. However, he didn't even spend an entire season in Washington as he was traded.

The Wizards forward even took a shot at Spencer's last name, calling him "Dins**ttie."

kuz @kylekuzma



The wizards & I have so much real estate on Dinshittie island. This guy got signed by a team 60ms and was traded before the following season was over. ( ) 1.) insecurity is loud?The wizards & I have so much real estate on Dinshittie island. This guy got signed by a team 60ms and was traded before the following season was over. ( 1.) insecurity is loud? The wizards & I have so much real estate on Dinshittie island. This guy got signed by a team 60ms and was traded before the following season was over. (😳)

Kuzma also pointed out that Dinwiddie hasn't won anything yet. He's been in the league for nine years, yet he's only played 24 playoff games.

kuz @kylekuzma 2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy. 2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy.😭😭😭

The Brooklyn Nets ended up making the playoffs as the sixth seed in the East and will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

You may be interested in reading: "Kyrie gonna watch from his couch"- NBA fans applaud the Nets as the clinch the sixth seed in the East despite trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

However, Kuzma said that Dinwiddie wouldn't have made the playoffs if it wasn't for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who won 34 games before the guard joined the Nets.

kuz @kylekuzma 3.) You can thank KD & Kyrie and the for spearheading 34 wins before the all star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs. 🤣🤣🤣 3.) You can thank KD & Kyrie and the for spearheading 34 wins before the all star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs. 🤣🤣🤣

Kyle Kuzma also posted Dinwiddie's awful stats with the Wizards.

kuz @kylekuzma 4.) 2nd option??? More like 2nd point guard Lol my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) average 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you’re hooping now! 4.) 2nd option??? More like 2nd point guard Lol my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) average 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you’re hooping now!

The Wizards forward is on an expiring contract and has a player option for the 2023-24 season. However, Washington will likely extend his contract and offer him big money, which is what he implied with one of his latest tweets.

kuz @kylekuzma 🏽 stop hating lol. 5.) and yup! I got a bag coming🏽 stop hating lol. 5.) and yup! I got a bag coming 🙏🏽 stop hating lol.

Kyle Kuzma ended his Twitter rant by making fun of Spencer Dinwiddie's past with cryptocurrencies and the current crypto market. He also expressed support for the 76ers in the playoffs.

kuz @kylekuzma



6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets*



Enjoy the clicks!



Go And last but not least!6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets*Enjoy the clicks!Go @sixers !!! And last but not least!6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets* 📉Enjoy the clicks!Go @sixers !!!

Kyle Kuzma won the championship with the LA Lakers in 2020 after averaging 10.0 points per game throughout the postseason. He was traded to the Wizards in the summer of 2021, but hasn't been able to make the playoffs since then.

You may be interested in reading: Spencer Dinwiddie calls out Kyle Kuzma over Twitter tussle - "You're probably not even a third star"

The 6-foot-9 forward is having a career year in the nation's capital, averaging 21.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He's 27, which is why the Wizards will likely look to lock him in for a long-term contract.

Poll : 0 votes