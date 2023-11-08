Is Terrence Ross retiring from NBA? Looking at shocking comments from former Slam Dunk champion on exiting league

Terrence Ross has played in the NBA for over a decade, but his run might be coming to an end. The former Slam Dunk champion recently opened up on the idea of him retiring from the game of basketball.

While live streaming playing video games, Terrence Ross was asked about media day. The longtime sixth man stated that he is waiting to announce it, but will likely be retiring from the NBA. As of now, Ross has not made a clear final decision.

"Bro I am not playing. I am kind of retired," Ross said. "Waiting to say it, but I'm kind of heading toward that route. I'm kind of just like, I'm done."

Ross, 32, is not far removed from being on an NBA roster. During the 2023 season, he played in 63 total games for the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns. In that span, Ross averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

How long has Terrence Ross been in the NBA?

If Terrence Ross does decide to walk away from the NBA, he'll have 11 years of service to his name. His jounrey began in 2012, when the Toronto Raptors drafted him with the eight overall pick.

During his five seasons with the Raptors, Terrence Ross was an athletic young guard alongside DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. He put his athleticism on full display in 2013, when he was crowned the winner of the Slam Dunk Contenst.

One of Ross' more impressive feats came during his second year in the league when he scored a career-high 51 points. He etched his name in the history books as one of the handful of players to score 50+ points in a game while averaging less than 10 PPG.

Mindway through his fifth season with the Raptors, Ross found himself on the move. He was traded to the Orlando Magic in exchange for defensive big man Serge Ibaka.

Ross was given a bigger opportunity with the Magic, and it led to some of his highest scoring seasons. His career high came in 2021 when he scored just under 16 points per game.

Throughout his Magic tenure, Ross was a name constantly appearing in trade rumors. However, a deal never ended up coming out. Midway through last sesaon, Orlando decided to waive him via a buyout. From there, he inked a deal with the Suns to play for the rest of the year.

As a starter-level player, Ross did well for himself from a financial standpoint. In his 11 seasons, he made just over $91 million.