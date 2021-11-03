Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit Barclays Center in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight. The Hawks have had a mediocre start to their 2021-22 NBA season. They are 4-3 through their first seven games and two of their losses were games they should have easily won, against an injured Philadelphia 76ers squad and a rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers team.

Trae Young has been carrying this team once again. He is averaging 22.9 points per game, albeit on just 43/27/92 shooting splits. He has had three games with double-digit assists and is averaging 9.4 dimes per game so far.

Despite his numbers, Young has been struggling with the newly implemented rules. He is averaging the lowest points per game since his rookie year and has been quite vocal about his frustration with the rule changes. As reported by ESPN, Young said,

"Damian Lillard's never averaged 17 points probably since his rookie year...I mean, Book's averaging 18. There's a lot of things that, when guys are driving straight and guys are getting knocked off balance"

Bally Sports: Hawks @HawksOnBally Trae Young is on board with the rule changes to remove non-basketball moves to draw fouls.



But he still hopes they're called when he gets hand-checked or bumped off his line on his way to the rim. Trae Young is on board with the rule changes to remove non-basketball moves to draw fouls.But he still hopes they're called when he gets hand-checked or bumped off his line on his way to the rim. https://t.co/4XsnE9VCEX

Trae Young leads the Atlanta Hawks in usage rate and is the focal point of their entire offense. Any game he misses is catastrophic for the team so naturally the Georgia faithful don't want to see him on any injury report.

What is Trae Young's status for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets?

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center

Trae Young is officially listed as probable for the game against the Brooklyn Nets due to soreness in his right knee. He is one of many players on the Atlanta Hawks' injury report, including John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



Bogdan Bogdanovic (low back soreness): Probable

Trae Young (right knee soreness): Probable

John Collins (left foot strain): Questionable

Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery): Out An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game:Bogdan Bogdanovic (low back soreness): ProbableTrae Young (right knee soreness): ProbableJohn Collins (left foot strain): QuestionableOnyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery): Out An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game:Bogdan Bogdanovic (low back soreness): ProbableTrae Young (right knee soreness): ProbableJohn Collins (left foot strain): QuestionableOnyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery): Out https://t.co/pNYz5dtjM9

The starting lineup will take a major hit if Young sits the game out. He has played in every game so far and in fact, has been averaging the highest minutes on the team by a large margin. He is averaging 34.1 minutes per game while the second-highest playing time on his team is 29.4 minutes for John Collins.

When will Trae Young return?

Trae Young is likely going to play tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets. He hasn't shown signs of slowing down despite lingering knee soreness and we predict he will lace up for the Hawks' next game against the Utah Jazz.

