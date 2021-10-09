Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

The Atlanta Hawks have started with two straight preseason losses and the Georgia faithful want to know if their star point guard Trae Young is available for the next one. The Hawks take on the Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on October 9th.

The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, have won both their preseason games. They won their last matchup against the Charlotte Hornets by a whopping 30 points (128-98). The entire Atlanta Hawks offense runs through Trae Young and the team will certainly need him on the court if they want to get their first win. Head coach Nate McMillan acknowledged that the team is still developing and that they will feature in their ideal starting lineup soon enough.

"I'm praying that our guys will be healthy and we can get them on the floor, because they need to work together."I asked Nate McMillan about the Hawks' third preseason game, and he said he's hoping they can get minutes to as many of their normal rotation guys as possible.

What is Trae Young's status for tonight's game against Memphis Grizzlies?

Trae Young is officially listed as doubtful for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He didn't participate in the last preseason matchup against the Charlotte Hornets due to a contusion in his right quadriceps. Young is listed on the injury report along with Kevin Huerter, Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright.

De'Andre Hunter (right knee injury management): Questionable

Delon Wright (left ankle soreness): Doubtful

Trae Young (right quad contusion): Doubtful An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game (1/2):Kevin Huerter (left ankle injury management): Questionable

Trae Young is the focal point of the team's offense and coach McMillan certainly needs him on the floor to understand the rotations around him.

When will Trae Young return?

The Atlanta Hawks are caught in a pickle. They need Trae Young to stay healthy for the regular season, so resting him for the ongoing preseason games seems like the ideal choice. Meanwhile, coach Nate McMillan has stated he wants to see his best players play at least once in the preseason.

Trae Young did not participate in practice today, just got treatment, Nate McMillan says.Delon Wright warmed up but didn't do any live work.De'Andre Hunter had some soreness and didn't do anything live; neither did Kevin Huerter.Clint Capela has yet to do any live work.

The Atlanta Hawks have just four games in their 2021-22 NBA preseason schedule. They take on the Miami Heat at home for their final preseason game after tonight's road game at Memphis.

The Heat matchup is on October 14th, so the Hawks have the luxury of five days off after tonight's game. Given the long break and the coach's statement, we should expect Trae Young in the final preseason game.

