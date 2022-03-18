Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? | 2021-22 NBA season

After playing like a house on fire in the Atlanta Hawks’ last four games, Trae Young played his worst game of the season the other night. Atlanta’s All-Star point guard was held to a season-low nine points on a miserable 3-12 shooting, including 0-6 from beyond the arc by the Charlotte Hornets. As well as the Hornets played on defense, Young’s atrocious shooting was also impacted by a quad injury.

Head coach Nate McMillan kept Young in the game as the usually prolific scorer still grabbed the Hornets’ attention. The 23-year-old shooter managed to offset his erratic shooting with brilliant playmaking. Young dished out a game-high 15 assists, but just could not overcome the injury and the Hornets' relentless pressure on him.

With the Hawks still firmly entrenched as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks could consider keeping Young out.

What is Trae Young’s status for tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies?

The Atlanta Hawks have officially ruled their point guard questionable due to a left quad contusion that he likely suffered against the Hornets. Atlanta could exercise caution and hold out the electric scorer for the play-in tournament.

Should Young stay on the injury list for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies, it’ll be the first one he’ll miss since January 31. The Atlanta Hawks lost to the Toronto Raptors on that day without their leading scorer and playmaker.

When will Trae Young return?

It depends on the severity of the quad contusion. Judging by the way he played against the Hornets, he could be feeling the effects of the injury. If that’s the case, the Atlanta Hawks could sideline him until the contusion heals.

After the Memphis Grizzlies game, the Atlanta Hawks will still be at home to face the New Orleans Pelicans. All games are very important at this stage of the season, but the Hawks, fortunately, have some leeway in case they lose a couple of games without Young.

Atlanta holds a 34-35 record and is followed by the Washington Wizards, who own a 29-39 slate. They could keep Trae Young out in their current homestand and unleash him on the road against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

How does Trae Young’s absence impact the Atlanta Hawks?

Trae Young and Luka Doncic are the only two players in the NBA who rank in the top five in scoring and assists. Young’s rankings on the league scoreboard say everything about the kind of impact he brings to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks will sorely miss 28 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists if he misses at least one game for the Atlanta Hawks.

