Is Trae Young playing tonight against Warriors? Latest on Hawks point guard's availability (Mar. 22)

Trae Young is listed as "probable" on the Atlanta Hawks' injury report ahead of their game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The star point guard is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis, but it is expected that Young will suit up and lead the team against the Warriors, who will be without Steph Curry.

Young played in the Hawks' previous game, a dominant 134-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The four-time All-Star logged 30 minutes on the court, delivering a standout performance with 31 points, two rebounds, eight assists and three steals. He shot 11 of 20 from the field, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.

The Hawks currently hold a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, ranked seventh with a 33-36 record through 69 games. They are five games behind the Detroit Pistons, who occupy the sixth spot in the standings.

Trae Young stats vs. Golden State Warriors

Trae Young has played 11 games against the Golden State Warriors and hold a decent record against the Western Conference team. The star point guard averages 22.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.1 steals on 44.4% shooting from the floor, including 32.9% from beyond the arc.

Young has already matched up against the Warriors once this season but didn't have the best of games. He finished with just 12 points, three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in that game while shooting 4 of 12 from the floor.

How to watch Trae Young in action during Hawks' game against Warriors?

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 22, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, FDSSE (local) and NBCS-BA (local). For those wishing to stream the game, it will be available via NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website, though regional restrictions may apply.

