NBA Trade Rumors: Trae Young draws interest from multiple teams amid looming $229 million extension with Hawks

While Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are poised for a play-in appearance in the Eastern Conference and currently sit in seventh place, the four-time All-Star is already appearing in trade rumors.

Ad

On Saturday, Forbes' Evan Sidery reported that multiple teams are monitoring Young’s status in Atlanta. This summer, Young becomes eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension. However, as Sidery reported, if the two sides fail to reach an agreement, other teams could quickly take action.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sidery wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Teams are monitoring Trae Young as a potential trade target this summer. Young becomes eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension with the Hawks, which makes it decision time for both sides. If Young doesn’t sign, it will indicate a trade could soon be on the horizon."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Young is in the third year of a five-year contract with the Hawks, valued at $215.1 million, which includes a player option for the 2026-27 season.

Trae Young listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets

Amid speculation about Trae Young’s future with the Atlanta Hawks, fans have been wondering about the star guard’s status for Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Ad

Young most recently played in Atlanta’s 121-98 loss to the LA Clippers on Friday and the Hawks’ 123-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. However, before that, he missed a March 10 game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Young currently leads the league in assists with 11.5 per game, he has been dealing with Achilles pain since December. As a result of Achilles tendinitis, he has frequently appeared on the team's injury report.

Ad

According to Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. ET injury report, Young is listed as probable to play. However, his status could change before Sunday’s 6 p.m. ET tipoff.

With the Hawks sitting 1.5 games ahead of the eighth-place Orlando Magic and 4.5 games behind the sixth-place Detroit Pistons, Young appears poised to lead the team into another play-in appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.