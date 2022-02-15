Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? | 2021-22 NBA season

Tyler Herro is a promising young prospect who was believed to be the future of the Miami Heat franchise. He began his career on a bright note, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers per game. After an impressive debut season, Herro was added to the All-Rookie team in 2020. His peers included the likes of Ja Morant and Zion Williamson.

The 2020-21 season saw the Kentucky product improve slightly, but not as much as is expected from a talented sophomore. He was criticized for his average regular season and abysmal playoffs performances. Herro averaged a mere 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 threes on 3.6% shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This season, though, Tyler has provided an emphatic answer to his critics. He quickly emerged as Miami's second-best scorer, behind Jimmy Butler. The 22-year-old boy wonder has turned into a reliable scorer and lethal shooter. He is clutch, and can handle pressure well. His scoring ability, coupled with his confidence, makes him a key player in Eric Spoelstra's plans.

With Miami set to face the Dallas Mavericks next, Tyler's presence is under question due to a sore right knee that has troubled him recently. He has missed two of Miami's last three games.

What is Tyler Herro's status for tonight's game against Dallas Mavericks?

Herro is marked as out in Miami's official injury report for the game. The soreness in his right knee is troublesome, but it remains to be seen if that forces him to miss action for the third time in the last four games.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald has reported that Tyler's injury is not too severe. He wrote:

"An MRI on Herro’s injured knee revealed only a contusion and no structural damage."

When will Tyler Herro return?

Due to the nature of Tyler Herro's injury, which is reported as not too severe, it shouldn't take him much time to recover. There's a strong probability he'll miss only a few more games before bouncing back to action. The Heat coaching and medical staff will monitor him closely before he is given the go-ahead to play.

How does Tyler Herro's absence impact the Miami Heat?

Herro is averaging 20 points per game this season. He is not only a great point-getter, but presents a substantial threat to opponents from beyond the arc. His presence on the court stretches opposing defenses, allowing for easier penetration of the paint.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



Enjoy a season full of Herro moments to beat the There's one thing @raf_tyler is going to do... end a quarter with a bucket.Enjoy a season full of Herro moments to beat the There's one thing @raf_tyler is going to do... end a quarter with a bucket.Enjoy a season full of Herro moments to beat the 🚨 https://t.co/NFaShnUvKa

Although Herro isn't exceptional in defense, the Miami Heat could miss his offensive prowess on Tuesday. Max Struss and Duncan Robinson could play more minutes in Herro's absence.

