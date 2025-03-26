Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against Lakers? Latest on Pacers All-Star's status (Mar. 26)

Tyrese Haliburton will play for the Indiana Pacers in their game against the LA Lakers on Wednesday. The star point guard is not listed on the injury report and barring any last-minute setbacks, he will lead his team against LeBron James and the Lakers.

Haliburton was instrumental in the Pacers' 119-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. He played 29 minutes, finishing with a double-double, registering 24 points, four rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block. He shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Haliburton struggled at the start of the season, which contributed to the Pacers' early struggles. However, since the turn of the year, he has elevated his play and his improvement has directly contributed to the Pacers' surge. The Indiana-based franchise is currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings and is on a five-game winning streak.

Tyrese Haliburton stats vs. LA Lakers

Tyrese Haliburton has played 11 games against the Lakers in his career so far and boasts a decent record against the Western Conference giants. The Pacers point guard averages 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.8 steals against the Purple and Gold.

The former Sacramento Kings guard has already played against the Lakers once this season. In that game, he dropped a stat line of 19 points, two rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes.

How to watch Tyrese Haliburton in action during Pacers vs. Lakers game?

Fans can watch Tyrese Haliburton play against the Lakers on on ESPN, SportsNet LA (local) and FDSIN (local). Pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The Pacers will host the Lakers on Wednesday, Mar. 26, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

