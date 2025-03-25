Alleged leaked audio shows Tyrese Haliburton trolling Nets forward Trendon Watford for whining about Pacers' defense

On Saturday, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers took care of business and had a 108-103 win against the Brooklyn Nets. However, Nets' forward Trendon Watford gave the opposing team problems with how he performed and finished the game with 26 points off the bench.

Ad

Because of his strong shooting performance versus Indiana, the club had to make changes to its defensive strategies. The team focused more on Watford, which paid off when they won. During the final moments of the game, however, the undrafted forward had a moment where he talked trash to the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton.

Their exchange happened while Bennedict Mathurin was taking free throws. A leaked audio footage was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"S**t , anything but short," Watford said to Mathurin.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mathurin, who made the shot, trolled the Nets forward by asking him for a high five. However, Watford ignored him.

"Don't play with me," Mathurin said.

After the exchange, Indy's All-Star chimed in as he stood next to Watford.

"You don't even know what the playoffs look like," Haliburton said.

"You just found out last year," the forward replied.

Ad

Haliburton hit him with:

"You have no clue."

After the game, the two kept talking trash at each other. Haliburton said this to the forward.

"I can't shoot?"

"I just got double teamed by a playoff team," Watford told the Pacers star. "You're an All-Star.

"Exactly, so..." the 6-foot-5 guard said. "What are we talking about?

"I'm undrafted," Watford replied. "I'm getting doubled."

Ad

Haliburton replied saying:

"For a reason."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before going to the bench, Watford said this to Haliburton:

"You're having a down year."

The Pacers have a 3-1 regular season series sweep over the Nets this season.

Also read: "Pure aura"- NBA fans abuzz as Tyrese Haliburton jumps on viral Ashton Hall fitness trend in Pacers' latest video

Tyrese Haliburton's teammates got into it with Watford

Their recent interaction came after the Pacers had a 105-99 win over the Nets on Thursday. During the fourth quarter, Watford got into a heated altercation with Indiana's Myles Turner. The center pushed the Nets forward after he shoved guard Andrew Nembhard.

Ad

The two players had to be separated by their coaches, teammates and referees. Watford was ejected, while Turner and Nembhard each received one technical foul.

Ad

Because of their actions, all three players were handed fines by the NBA. Nembhard was handed a $20k fine for "initiating the altercation." Turner, on the other hand, faced a $35,000 fine for escalating the situation.

Watford received the same fine as Turner for the same reason.

Also read: Tyrese Haliburton makes up for Instagram inactivity with series of pictures and a 6-word take

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.