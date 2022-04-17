"Is that Usher dressed to perform yeah?" - NBA world loses its mind as fans point out the uncanny resemblance between Ja Morant's dad and R&B star Usher

During a friendly interaction between the fathers of NBA superstars Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA fans took note of the similarities in appearances between Morant's father and a popular recording artist.

The intense energy of the Memphis Grizzlies' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves drove the fathers to engage in some good natured trash-talk during the game.

With crowd activity being a driving cause behind a lot of the intensity at the stadium, teams and crowds get heated during games.

However, NBA fans watching the game had more in store to react to as Ja Morant's father showed an uncanny resemblance to the popular R&B artist Usher.

Taking note of the similarity in appearance, NBA fans took to Twitter to react to the situation.

While several comments also drew similarities to the rapper Gucci Mane, the majority of NBA fans on Twitter couldn't help but point out the hilarious similarity in appearances between Ja Morant's father and Usher.

While the exchange between the fathers was a memorable playoff moment, the game itself will be something the Grizzlies will hope to move past.

After losing 117-130 on their own home floor, the Memphis Grizzlies will have to return to defend their homecourt against the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves snatch the lead from Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards celebrates the win to secure the seventh-seed

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves were written off by many, the seventh-seed came out firing in the first round of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies. With a dominant showing to snatch a 1-0 lead on the road, the Timberwolves put on a show to upset the Memphis crowd at FedEx Forum.

With a scoring charge led by Anthony Edwards, who dropped 36 points in his playoff debut, the Timberwolves also saw an inspired and resurgent performance from their superstar big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

After experiencing inconsistencies in scoring in the first half, the Timberwolves maintained a steady pressure on Memphis' defense as they stifled the second-seed's offensive scheme to secure the win.

However, the Grizzlies have also shown themselves to be a tenacious unit and the time to test their mettle has come. While Ja Morant led the side with 32-points, the young superstar will have the burden of leadership weighing down on him more than ever.

After being bounced from the first-round of the playoffs last season as well, Memphis will have the pressure upon them to perform. Also keeping in mind that the Grizzlies secured the second-best record in the West, an early playoff loss will do significant damage to the team's reputation going forward.

With the win on Saturday night, Minnesota have turned the tides of the matchup completely. As the series takes an interesting turn, it presents an exciting matchup between two young and hungry teams.

