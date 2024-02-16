Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight in 2024 NBA Rising Stars Challenge Game? Latest on Team Pau's star's status (February 16)

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama will play in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge game against Team Detlef on Friday, which will feature Team Pau as the No. 1 draft pick from the competition.

The tournament kicks off with the opening semifinal game, marking the third straight year the event will feature NBA rookies, sophomores and G League talents.

Across three games, play will conclude on reaching a final target score, set at 40 points for the semifinals and 25 for the championship game.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Despite dealing with ankle and hip injuries, Victor Wembanyama has participated in most of his team's games. However, a bizarre incident during the warm-up before the Dallas Mavericks game on Dec. 23 led to Wembanyama spraining his ankle.

The mishap occurred as he was working on baseline drives and unintentionally stepped on a ball boy's foot. That caused him to twist his ankle and immediately seek attention in the locker room.

Although Wembanyama could walk off the court on his own, suggesting the injury wasn't too severe, he was sidelined for the game by a "Coach's Decision" and also missed the subsequent game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 29.

This season, Wembanyama has missed six games, appearing in 49, with his playtime being carefully managed to prevent serious injuries.

Victor Wembanyama stats heading into NBA Rising Stars Challenge Game

Victor Wembanyama is posting remarkable averages of 20.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The last time a player achieved such stats - 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 3+ blocks per game, was during the 1999-2000 season by Shaquille O’Neal.

O'Neal's exceptional performance that season, with averages of 29.7 points, 13.6 rebounds and three blocks, earned him the MVP award.

Wembanyama had the best game of his career where he recorded a triple-double with blocks. He notched up 27 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocks and five assists on 10-of-14 shooting, including 2-of-4 from the 3-point line.

Becoming the 34th player to record a triple-double with 10+ blocks and only the fourth rookie, he's the leading candidate for the Rookie of The Year honors, with OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren right behind.

How to watch Team Pau vs. Team Detlef?

The NBA Rising Stars Game commences at 9 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with NBA League Pass and Sling TV offering live-streaming with a free trial.

The game can also be watched on NBA TV with cable providers.