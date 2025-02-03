Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Grizzlies? Latest on Spurs superstar's availability (Feb. 3)

Victor Wembanyama is doubtful for the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. The star center is listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report due to an illness. Wembanyama, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, also missed the Spurs’ previous game against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Although the French center has shown signs of improvement, his availability against the Grizzlies will depend on how he feels leading up to tip-off. The 7-foot-3 phenom last played on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he helped lead San Antonio to a dominant 144-118 victory.

Wembanyama logged 30 minutes in that game and delivered a stellar performance, recording a double-double. He finished with 30 points on 9 of 20 shooting from the field, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Additionally, he tallied 14 rebounds, six blocks and one assist.

Meanwhile, the biggest storyline surrounding the Spurs is their recent acquisition of De’Aaron Fox. The franchise secured Fox in a blockbuster three-team trade on Sunday, adding another dynamic playmaker to their roster.

Victor Wembanyama stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

Victor Wembanyama has faced the Memphis Grizzlies six times in his career and has consistently delivered standout performances. Against the Spurs' Western Conference rivals, he boasts impressive averages of 20.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.0 blocks per game.

This season, Wembanyama has already squared off against the Grizzlies twice, making a significant impact in both matchups. In their first meeting, he recorded 13 points, 12 assists and eight blocks, nearly securing a triple-double. In the second clash, he posted 19 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks, further showcasing his dominance on both ends of the floor.

Where to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game is scheduled to take place on Monday, Feb. 3, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Spurs vs. Grizzlies game will be telecast live on FDSSE (local) and FDSSW (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

