Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest injury update from the San Antonio Spurs (October 16th)

San Antonio Spurs 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama has been the center of attention during this year’s NBA preseason. The 7-foot-4 big man was a highlight machine over the Spurs' first two games against the OKC Thunder and the Miami Heat. So naturally, many fans have been highly anticipating Wembanyama’s third preseason game on Monday night (Oct. 16) against the Houston Rockets. However, it looks like those fans will have to wait a little while longer to see the French phenom back in action. This comes as Wembanyama is reportedly set to sit out Monday’s contest due to rest purposes.

Joining Wembanyama on the sidelines for San Antonio will be guards Tre Jones (rest) and Devin Vassell (rest). Forward Doug McDermott (rest) and big man Zach Collins (rest) are both listed as questionable as well. However, forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is expected to make his preseason debut.

As for the Rockets, they will be without guards Jalen Green (toe) and Kevin Porter Jr. (personal).

Monday’s matchup between the Spurs (1-1) and the Rockets (2-0) will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. It will kick off at 8 p.m. EST.

How has Victor Wembanyama fared in the preseason so far?

As for Victor Wembanyama’s production in the preseason thus far, he has certainly lived up to expectations and then some through two games.

In his preseason debut against OKC, Wembanyama finished with 20 points, five rebounds, two steals, one block and two 3-pointers on 61.5% shooting in just 19 minutes.

Wembanyama then followed that up with an even better performance against Miami. This came as The 19-year-old recorded 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one 3-pointer on 66.7% shooting in just 23 minutes.

Many have been impressed with Wembanyama’s per-minute statistical production. However, most would probably agree that his highlights have been even more remarkable.

From an eye test perspective, Wembanyama is a physical specimen and regularly makes superhuman-like plays on both ends of the court. The French phenom has already shown off impressive handles and deep shooting range for a big man. He has also served as a major deterrent on the defensive end of the floor, making opposing teams think twice about driving to the rim.

So, it looks like Spurs fans should be in store for a fun 2023-24 NBA season with Wembanyama in town.

