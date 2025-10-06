Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Loong-Lions? Latest on Spurs superstar's status for preseason opener (Oct. 6)

Victor Wembanyama is expected to play for the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason opener against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions on Monday. The 7-foot-4 French superstar has fully recovered from a deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, which forced him to miss the second half of last season.Wembanyama, who has noticeably added muscle mass, showcased his renewed physicality during the Spurs' open scrimmage on Saturday. Over 10,000 fans witnessed the one-time All-Star display his generational talent, highlighted by a ferocious two-dribble dunk over Luke Kornet that sent shockwaves through the basketball community.The two-time NBA blocks leader not only appears taller and stronger than last season, but his confidence also seems to have reached a new level. He underwent a “violent” training program in the offseason with a clear goal in mind: to get his body back after a traumatic injury last season.&quot;I’m so much more under control and my conditioning has gotten so much better, but that comes at a price and what I’ve done this summer is world class,&quot; Wembanyama said on media day. &quot;Even in the field of professional sports, I don’t think many people have trained the way we’ve trained this summer.&quot;Victor Wembanyama won’t have all of his teammates available for the Spurs’ preseason clash against the Chinese Basketball Association team. De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Devin Vassell are expected to remain on the sidelines, as the trio did not participate in the team’s scrimmage on Saturday.How to watch Victor Wembanyama in action during Spurs vs. Loong-Lions preseason game?The preseason game between the San Antonio Spurs and Guangzhou Loong-Lions will take place on Monday, Oct. 6, at the Frost Bank Center on San Antonio, Texas. Game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).The Spurs vs. Loong-Lions game will be broadcast live on CWSA. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).