Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Pacers? Latest on Spurs center's availability for preseason game (Oct. 13)

The San Antonio Spurs will lock horns with the Indiana Pacers in their fourth preseason game on Monday. Victor Wembanyama featured in the previous three contests, helping San Antonio secure victories in all of them. The Spurs may be tempted, or rather inclined, to rest their superstar for the remainder of the preseason.San Antonio has two more tune-up games left before tipping off its regular-season campaign on Oct. 22. If not both, Wembanyama is expected to sit out at least one of the remaining two games.His status for Monday’s matchup remains uncertain, with an official update expected before tip-off. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if the 7-foot-4 center misses the first of two games against the Pacers.Victor Wembanyama has put the league on notice with his scintillating preseason performances. Fans and pundits alike have been awed by the French phenom’s blend of physical gifts and generational skill set, which have made life increasingly difficult for opponents. In fact, Wembanyama is already being discussed as an early MVP candidate for the upcoming season.&quot;If he’s averaging 25-27 [points] and 10-12, rebounds, blocks, while being the Defensive Player of the Year and all of that and they’re winning games? Oh yes, he can win,&quot; former NBA players Gilbert Arenas opined on &quot;Gil's Arenas&quot; podcast.Victor Wembanyama is averaging 13.7 points, seven rebounds, five assists and 1.6 blocks through three preseason games. The most exciting aspect of his performance has been the noticeable growth in his playmaking as he continues to elevate his teammates and put them in positions to succeed.Where to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers preseason game?The preseason game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers will take place on Monday, Oct. 13, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).The Spurs vs. Pacers game will be broadcast live FanDuel Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.