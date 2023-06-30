Is Vince Carter leaving ESPN? NBA All-Star's current contract situation explained

Vince Carter is not one of the many on-air personalities who were laid off by ESPN on Friday. However, the former NBA All-Star may not have his contract renewed with the worldwide leader in sports, Front Office Sports reported.

Carter’s contract expires in September. Reports say it may be unlikely the company renews a deal with the NBA analyst.

The giant sports media company is getting rid of big contracts from some of their most famous on-air personalities. The moves are a part of budget cuts organized by its parent company, Disney.

After the layoffs, ESPN will examine which big contracts it will let expire. Carter could be one of those who does not get an extension. Carter has been with ESPN for the past three years.

Carter frequently contributes remotely from his home. He does not have a set show. He contributes on a rotation basis and is not one of ESPN’s lead game broadcast analysts. The company likely sees his deal as too expensive.

Carter may be let go alongside other ESPN NBA talent. Longtime NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy was laid off. He was ESPN’s top NBA announcer for years. NBA’s studio host Jalen Rose was also let go. He worked at the company for 15 years.

Carter should be OK without the ESPN money. He accumulated plenty as a NBA player for a record 22 years.

How much did Vince Carter make in the NBA?

Vince Carter, an eight-time All-Star, played for eight teams: the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

Carter made $171.8 million in career earnings. He had a career high salary of $17.5 million with the Suns in 2010-11. He averaged 16.7 points per game in his NBA career.

Carter gained fame as a prolific dunker. He was nicknamed “Vinsanity” and had the most ridiculous hops in the league for years. He famously won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2000.

Carter was also a legend in college basketball at the University of North Carolina from 1995-98, leading UNC to two straight Final Fours.

