Is Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record about to get crushed? Closer look at Mavericks' center gunning for historic feat

NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain holds multiple records. One that he holds boasts his efficiency on the offensive end. During the 1966-67 season, he had a span of four games where he shot 100% from the field, not missing a single shot.

Interestingly, a new player could hold the record for not missing a single shot. Dallas Mavericks' center Daniel Gafford is on his way to making more than 35 shots without a miss this season. Looking at his recent games, there's a chance that the center could be the new record holder soon.

Gafford was traded to the Mavs last month after he started the 2023-24 season with the Washington Wizards. With Dallas, he gets to play with Luka Doncic, one of the league's best facilitators. And Kyrie Irving is also an elite scorer who can set up his teammates when needed.

Looking at Gafford's recent trend in shots, the center has not missed a single shot since March 3. Overall, he's made 28 shots consistently and is on pace to set a record. There's also a possibility that he could tie the record and end up with seven made shots.

The Mavs will play against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Looking at that matchup, there's a chance that the team could take advantage of the Warriors' lack of size. The only players who could prevent Gafford from making more than seven straight shots are Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

For this season, Gafford has played 13 games for the Mavericks, averaging 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds. The former Wizards center has shot well, making 76.6% of his shots in Dallas. Being efficient has always been part of his game as he has shot 70.6% from the field this season, leading the league.

Gafford's teammate could break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game

There have been a plethora of records that have a chance to be broken this season. One of the records that Wilt Chamberlain holds that seems unbreakable is his 100-point game. Looking at the talent and the way the game has been played now, there's a chance that one player could break the record.

Doncic is a skilled scorer who has proven that he can put up a significant amount of numbers when needed. In this season alone, the Slovenian star tied with Chamberlain and David Thompson in fourth place when he scored 73 points.

With his skill paired with the fast-paced game of the modern NBA, there's no reason for him not to have a 100-point game. Additionally, Doncic shoots a ton of 3-pointers, which could make him achieve such a feat.

