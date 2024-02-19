"Me, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Cousy": LeBron James has Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic in splits with "I'm old" jokes 

At 39, LeBron James continues to defy Father Time and produce at a high level in the NBA. The LA Lakers superstar made his 20th All-Star appearance on Sunday night, leading the Western Conference as captain at the All-Star Game at Indianapolis.

The four-time NBA champion is in his 21st year in the league and has only missed the cut once. This season, he was an automatic choice by fans, current players and the media, who play their part in voting for the All-Stars. When he laced up alongside the other players in the West, James had some "I'm old" jokes up his sleeve.

Such was the fun that it left his All-Star teammates Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic in splits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Me, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Cousy, Dr. J... That was my first All-Star game, back in '68, I think."

Expand Tweet

Doncic had a bemused look on his face; Jokic had a loud laugh, while Paul George kept a clear face.

The jokes aside, James' longevity has been nothing short of impressive. The four-time NBA MVP has been on a tear this season, averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists to help the Lakers keep their playoff hopes alive.

Looking to win a fifth title, LeBron James led LA to the Western Conference Finals last season, and this time, the Lakers are ninth with a 30-26 record.

LeBron James hopes to finish decorated career as a Laker

Ahead of the All-Star matchup, LeBron James was asked if he wants to call time on his decorated career as an LA Laker.

The veteran hinted at finishing his playing days with the Purple and Gold. But choosing to keep things cryptic, James responded:

“I am a Laker, and I’m happy and been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and, hopefully, it stays that way,” James said. “But I don’t have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I’ll be in. Hopefully it is with the Lakers.”

It's worth noting that LeBron James has a player option for the next season to remain with the Lakers.

Opting in would mean that he earns just over $51.4 million for the 2024-25 season when he turns 40. The forward has made it clear that he wants to play with his son Bronny James who's in his freshman year with the USC Trojans.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers make a beeline for the young star. Rumor says that it's on the front office's minds, but only time will tell how it all pans out for all three parties involved.