Is Zach LaVine playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest on Kings star's availability (April 16)

The Sacramento Kings will have Zach LaVine playing Wednesday night’s play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks. LaVine’s availability for the do-or-die clash is confirmed after the Kings didn't add him to their injury report.

Zach LaVine has been fairly fit throughout the regular season, particularly since being traded to the Kings midseason. In 32 games, he has averaged 22.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The March 19 clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers is the only matchup LaVine has missed as a King.

The high-flyer was absent from the battle against the #1 Eastern Conference team due to personal reasons. Hence, fans can be rest assured that their 30-year-old star isn’t dealing with any injuries and won’t be placed on any kind of minute restriction.

LaVine, though, hasn’t fared up to the mark against the Mavericks. In 20 matchups, he has failed to match his career averages in all three major stats - 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

While the Kings boast a 2-0 record against the Mavericks in the Zach LaVine era, the two-time All-Star hasn't produced memorable performances. On Feb. 10, he delivered 17 points and five turnovers in a 129-128 overtime win. He marginally improved on March 3, scoring 22 points on 66.7% shooting.

However, Zach LaVine heads into the play-in with momentum, having delivered his best stretch of the season in April. Over his last seven games, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 27.4 points, including scoring outbursts of 37 and 43 points in wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons.

While the former UCLA Bruin is set to be available for the clash tonight, the Kings will miss out on the services of two key pieces - Malik Monk (calf) and Jake LaRavia (thumb).

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings play-in clash will be available for live national broadcast on ESPN. Additionally, fans can also stream the game one hour before tip-off via NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).

The game is set to tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, April 16, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

