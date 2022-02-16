Is Zach LaVine playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls, led by Zach LaVine, are gearing up to take on the Sacramento Kings in a matchup that has been billed as the East against the West.

The Chicago Bulls have been lighting it up this season in the Eastern Conference as new additions like Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan have enabled Zach LaVine to play winning basketball. They have won their last four games and have lost only thrice in their last 10 matchups in the league.

LaVine has been performing at an MVP caliber this season. He is finally part of a team where he is surrounded by teammates who are competent enough for him to win games.

LaVine and co. are currently the second seed in the highly competitive Eastern Conference with a record that reads 37 wins and 21 losses. They will be hoping to clinch the summit in order to preserve home court advantage for the postseason this year.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo DeMar DeRozan (36 points) & Zach LaVine (27) finished with at least 25 points in the same game for the 18th time this season.



That is the most of any duo this season.



The Bulls are 14-4 when both DeRozan and LaVine top 25 points. DeMar DeRozan (36 points) & Zach LaVine (27) finished with at least 25 points in the same game for the 18th time this season. That is the most of any duo this season. The Bulls are 14-4 when both DeRozan and LaVine top 25 points. https://t.co/5oB8eCoFbO

The Bulls have been plagued by injuries to LaVine and Lonzo Ball throughout the season but have still managed to win games. This is by far due to excellent coaching by Billy Donovan. Along with this, their ability to hurt teams from the perimeter has contributed to them having the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Zach LaVine is out for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings

LaVine against the Orlando Magic

The Chicago Bulls have listed Zach LaVine as out for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings. Injuries have plagued the superstar this season as he has missed 11 games for the Bulls due to knee issues. The Bulls have won only six of those games, highlighting his importance to the team's success.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will travel to Los Angeles to see a specialist for his left knee early this week, sources tell ESPN. LaVine has been dealing with recurring discomfort and will get further evaluation. He’s still planning to participate in All-Star Weekend. Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will travel to Los Angeles to see a specialist for his left knee early this week, sources tell ESPN. LaVine has been dealing with recurring discomfort and will get further evaluation. He’s still planning to participate in All-Star Weekend.

LaVine picked up a knee injury in the matchup against the Golden State Warriors early on and was forced to exit after playing a little over three minutes. He was, subsequently, sidelined for five games primarily as a precaution.

The Bulls superstar, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, is seeking a second opinion from a specialist in Los Angeles. Nonetheless, he is scheduled to participate in the three-point contest during the All-Star Weekend after making his debut in the competition last season.

Zach LaVine is an integral part of the Bulls organization as he is an offensive juggernaut that scores consistently on all three levels. He is averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting the ball better than 48% from the field, nearly 40% from the perimeter and over 86% from the line, as he has proved to the rest of the league that he is more than just a dunker.

With Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball also on the treatment table, losing Zach LaVine is a big blow for the Chicago Bulls.

