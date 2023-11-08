Is Zion Williamson becoming a father? Pelicans star listed out after Ahkeema posts hospital photo

According to the NBA's official injury report, updated as of 5:50 PM CST, Zion Williamson has been listed out due to 'personal reasons' ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans scheduled game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Shortly after the injury report went public, there was another development. Ahkeema, Williamson's pregnant girlfriend, posted a photo from the hospital.

This update came shortly after Ahkeema stated that she was 38 weeks into her pregnancy, indicating that Williamson could be preparing for the birth of his daughter.

@Ahh_Concreterose - Instagram

So far, Williamson himself has yet to post about the situation and has not given an update regarding whether or not his girlfriend has given birth. Despite that, the timeline of Ahkeema's pregnancy and the photos from the hospital indicate that the couple could be welcoming their first child today.

At the same time, the Pelicans are gearing up for a clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2). Williamson's absence is certainly understandable. But the team will likely struggle to replicate his output on both ends of the court.

Zion Williamson's eventful offseason and his season with the New Orleans Pelicans so far

This offseason saw Zion Williamson at the heart of some public drama due to the alleged relationship with Moriah Mills.

As she alleged, Williamson had even planned to move her out to be closer to him shortly before the pregnancy was announced. When Williamson and the NBA ignored her public statements, she upped the stakes, alleging that the young star was abusive and the league needed to get involved.

So far this season, Williamson averaged 21.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 7.0 rebounds per game through the first six games. Although he will be out against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, this season has been impressive for the player.

There have been no updates regarding whether this will be a one-game absence or whether he will miss several games.