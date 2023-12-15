Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? Exploring status of Pelicans star

New Orleans Pelicans fans anxiously await updates on Zion Williamson's left ankle sprain after the star forward was listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. This marks the second game where Williamson's status has hung in the balance because of the injury sustained during Monday's clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Pelicans will hope for a quick recovery as Williamson's availability could significantly impact their season plays out. His scoring prowess and athleticism are crucial to their offense, and his absence would undoubtedly be a blow to their momentum.

In Zion Williamson's absence, the New Orleans Pelicans pulled off a 142-122 win against the Washington Wizards. Despite initially trailing by 15 points, Brandon Ingram stepped up with a masterful performance, scoring 40 points in just 31 minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The win without their star player bodes well for the Pelicans, proving their depth and resilience. However, Zion's continued absence, with his status still listed as day-to-day, remains a looming question mark.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson is currently battling a left ankle sprain that sidelined him against the Wizards. The injury occurred during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, leaving fans anxious for his return. Unfortunately, details surrounding the specific moment of the injury haven't been widely reported.

With Zion listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, speculation about the severity and recovery timeline swirls. Hopefully, the Pelicans will provide more clarity on how Zion sustained the sprain, thus providing a clearer picture of his potential return date.

Zion Williamson's stats vs the Charlotte Hornets

On average, Zion's scoring takes a slight dip against the Hornets, with 21.0 points per game compared to his career average of 22.9. This could be attributed to the Hornets' defensive efforts aimed at specifically shutting him down. However, Zion doesn't let that define his performance. His rebounding and assist numbers remain consistent with his overall averages, hovering around 6.5 and 3.0, respectively.

His field-goal percentage falls from 58.4% to 46.2%, and his 3-point accuracy plummets even further, from 33.3% to a meager 28.6%. This suggests that the Hornets have found ways to disrupt his usually dominant offensive presence.