Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on 2021 NBA All-Star's availability (January 10, 2024)

Zion Williamson is questionable for the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday night. Williamson left the game against the LA Clippers on Friday with an injury. He played only 19 minutes but scored 12 points and had six rebounds.

The speculation around Williamson's early exit was seemingly based on the fact that it was a precautionary measure because the Pelicans were getting blown out early in the second half. However, with Williamson's status questionable, the 2021 NBA All-Star may have suffered a significant injury.

What happened to Zion Williamson? Will he play tonight?

Williamson sustained a right quad contusion against the Clippers on Friday. He exited the game before the fourth quarter started. The Pelicans were seemingly trying to prevent him from aggravating the injury further.

Williamson got an extended break because of the early exit. Williamson's status is questionable for Wednesday night's game. Williamson could suit up despite the 50-50 tag, as he's seemingly avoided aggravating the injury. However, he will be a game-time decision.

Zion Williamson stats vs Golden State Warriors

Williamson has played six games against the Warriors. He holds a 4-2 record against Steph Curry and Co. Williamson's averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists against the 2021 NBA champions, shooting 53.2%.

Williamson's last outing against the Warriors ended in a 130-102 loss for the Pelicans. He tallied 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals on 46.7% shooting.

Steph Curry went off in that game dropping 43 points on 15-of-22 shooting. The Pelicans had no response to that, especially with Williamson struggling to get going.

Zion Williamson tackles injuries but struggles for consistency

Zion Williamson has seemingly figured to prevent injuries by staying in decent shape. He's played 30 of the Pelicans' 37 games. However, Williamson hasn't performed to the best of his abilities. The former No. 1 pick's averaged a career-low 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 58.2% shooting.

Williamson was touted as the Pelicans' best player, but he's played inferior to co-stars Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum in several games. The Pelicans' ceiling has been hard to determine due to that. New Orleans is 22-15 right now. If Williamson was more consistent the Pelicans may have had a better record.

They are seemingly playoff contenders, but their ability to win at least two rounds depends on how dominant Williamson can be against rival superstars. With health on his side, Williamson must capitalize on it and produce the goods at a high-level.