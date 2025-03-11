Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the LA Clippers? Latest on Pelicans forward's availability (Mar. 11)   

The New Orleans Pelicans have been dealt a tough hand with injuries this season. Willie Green's team entered the year with high hopes and expectations, but the Pelicans are just 17-48 after several players got hurt.

They are expected to continue to be extra cautious with Zion Williamson for the remainder of the campaign, considering how much he has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

However, it seems like the former No. 1 pick will be a full go for Tuesday's matchup with the LA Clippers. Williamson is not on the injury report after getting the night off during Sunday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He has not played in back-to-back games this season, and that's not likely to change for the remainder of the year as the team keeps a close eye on his minutes.

The Pelicans have already ruled out Brandon Boston, Herbert Jones, Kelly Olynyk, Lester Quinones and Dejounte Murray for Tuesday's game, and Jose Alvarado is listed as questionable.

For the Clippers, Ben Simmons, Norman Powell, Seth Lundy, Trentyn Flowers, Cam Christie and Patrick Baldwin Jr. will all be out.

The Pelicans could trade Zion Williamson in the offseason

Zion Williamson's talents have never been doubted, but his availability has been a perennial issue. With the way he's played this campaign, other teams could be tempted to make a run at him in the offseason.

Per Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, the Houston Rockets could look to trade for him and offer Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason and Jock Landale.

"Williamson has been healthy and productive lately (26.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists over his last 15 games), only missing three of his past 18 contests," Swartz wrote on Sunday. "The Pelicans should use this rare opportunity to trade the oft-injured 24-year-old now and reset the roster around a new group of young talent."

Williamson has been part of trade rumors multiple times in the past, but the Pelicans have not engaged in serious talks about any potential transaction.

With the Rockets reportedly looking to make a big splash and perhaps going after Kevin Durant, they might pivot and make a run at a younger player who, barring injury, could end up being an MVP candidate for years to come.

