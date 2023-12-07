Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on star forward's availability for In-Season tournament semi-finals (Dec. 7)

Zion Williamson is scheduled to play for the New Orleans Pelicans in their in-season tournament semi-final contest against the LA Lakers. The winner of the game will move on to the in-season tournament finals, where they will face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers game.

New Orleans will be missing Larry Nance Jr. and Matt Ryan. However, their star trio of Zion, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum are all healthy. Their top-level health couldn't have come at a better time. The Pelicans have the opportunity to contend for the in-season tournament title, which comes with a $500,000 per-player prize.

Zion Williamson has endured a turbulent start to the season. He hasn't always been positioned as the Pelicans primary offensive outlet. However, as the season progresses, he seems to be getting his rhythm back, and is quickly re-establishing himself as New Orleans' best player.

In 18 games, Zion is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, shooting 56.9% from the field and 33.3% from deep. However, it's his ability to power his way to the rim and command the glass on both sides of the court that makes him such a feared player within the league.

There aren't many athletes as powerful as Zion, especially when at full speed. The Lakers' defense will be tested in their semi-final clash and will need to find ways to limit his ability to create separation and pressure the rim with his physicality.

The Zion Williamson and LeBron James matchup will be amazing

This will be the first time we witness Zion Williamson and LeBron James go head-to-head in a win-or-go-home situation. LeBron has a proven track record of elevating his game to new heights when playing in tournament-style competitions. Zion, meanwhile, is yet to prove himself in such a high-pressure NBA environment.

Both players are physically dominant. It will be interesting to see how LeBron chooses to impose himself on the New Orleans Pelicans' defense and how the Pelicans look to slow him down. On the other hand, it will be fun to witness Zion and LeBron going at it in isolation plays.

In Zion, LeBron will have an opponent that he can't physically overpower. Instead, he will need to lean on his experience and decision-making to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. The Pelicans star, on the other hand, must find ways to attack space, regardless of who his defender is.

Both teams have talented rosters. However, it's fair to assume that the winner of the Zion Williamson and LeBron James battle will likely have the edge throughout this contest.