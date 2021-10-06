Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans were looking like interesting prospects for the 2021-22 season. However, a right foot fracture to Williamson has become a huge roadblock for the Pelicans' campaign this year. The forward injured himself during the offseason, prior to the summer league.

Last season, Williamson averaged 27.0 PPG on a staggering 61.1% shooting from the field. He was impressive and also made his first appearance on the All-Star team. However, this season it will be interesting to see how Zion performs. An injury could slow his start, but once he gets back to his best, there is no stopping him from dominating in the paint.

The Pelicans' worries continue, as even Jonas Valanciunas is listed as probable for the game. They will be hoping that both players will return fit, when they start their regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 20.

What is Zion Williamson's status for tonight's game against the Orlando Magic?

Zion Williamson will inevitably be out for the game against the Orlando Magic on October 6. His injury required surgery and will take him some time to heal. The franchise would not want to rush his return considering that the regular season is just around the corner.

Zion's NBA career started late, as suffered from a knee injury to the same right leg. This limited his rookie season to a mere 24 games, where he showed glimpses of his explosiveness. His second season was impressive, but despite his brilliance, the Pelicans failed to reach the playoffs.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez Zion Williamson getting some one on one work with Teresa Weatherspoon on the first day of Pelicans training camp. Zion Williamson getting some one on one work with Teresa Weatherspoon on the first day of Pelicans training camp. https://t.co/qM3TL8qdca

Entering his third year, the youngster is now facing another injury to the same right leg, which could be an alarming sign for the franchise. His impact on the game is unparalleled and the Pelicans would no longer want him out due to injury.

The Pelicans have listed their latest recruit Jonas Valanciunas as probable for the game against the Orlando Magic. Center Jaxson Hayes, who walked off the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, was also ruled out of the game along with Zion Williamson.

When will Zion Williamson return?

Pelicans Nation @PelsNationCP The Pelicans seem optimistic about Zion Williamson's return.Let's hope everything works out in the end. 🙏 The Pelicans seem optimistic about Zion Williamson's return.Let's hope everything works out in the end. 🙏 https://t.co/rXzWBLjv89

Zion Williamson is expected to return for the Pelicans' first game against the Sixers on October 20. The head coach of the Pelicans has said that the player was able to do walk-throughs during training camp. However, considering his history with injuries on the right leg, the Pelicans will be very careful this time. If he shows great improvement by the time the season starts, we can expect Zion Williamson to feature in their opening night encounter.

