Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? | 2021-22 NBA Season

Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans will commence their 2021-22 NBA regular season campaign with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

They will host the men from the City of Brotherly Love at the Smoothie King Center at 8 PM ET before proceeding on a three-game road trip.

The New Orleans Pelicans narrowly missed out on the NBA play-in tournament last season. They ended their 2020-21 regular season as the 11th seed, two wins shy of the 10th seed and final play-in tournament spot. They were gaining momentum towards the end, but their talisman Zion Williamson fractured his finger and was ruled out indefinitely.

Zion Williamson's fitness has been a concern over the years. As amazing as he is at putting the ball in the hoop, that doesn't amount to anything if he finds himself sitting on the bench every few games. Many of his peers have made an appearance in the NBA playoffs, whereas he is yet to taste the postseason.

A lot of eyes will be on Williamson's fitness and conditioning this season, as the Pelicans have the chance to offer him an extension in the summer of 2022.

What is Zion Williamson's status for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers?

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020-21 NBA season

Zion Williamson is officially ruled out of the New Orleans Pelicans' season and home-opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. He is still recovering from a fracture in his right foot, and didn't participate in any of their four preseason games.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Pelicans announce there is no return timetable for Zion Williamson (foot), and he will miss the start of the regular season.Williamson will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Pelicans announce there is no return timetable for Zion Williamson (foot), and he will miss the start of the regular season.Williamson will be re-evaluated in two weeks. https://t.co/DNdCn1ILp9

Zion Williamson's absence is bad news for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 21-year-old forward was their leading scorer last season, and there is only so much Brandon Ingram can do by himself. Williamson averaged an incredible 27 points per game on an absurd 61.1% shooting on volume attempts of 17 shots a night. He led the league in FG% for players averaging over 20 points per game.

Williamson's absence could result in the Pelicans starting the season poorly and sliding down the standings in the first few weeks. However, another mediocre season is the last thing the franchise wants, as they were close to making the playoffs last year.

When will Zion Williamson return?

The New Orleans Pelicans have said that Zion Williamson will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

If the prognosis is positive at the end of two weeks, that will put his return in San Francisco against Golden State. However, the team wouldn't want him to travel on a long trip, so his likely return would be November 10th, 2021 at home against the OKC Thunder. If the team receives unexpected news in Williamson's re-evaluation, his return will be delayed further, though.

Williamson's health has been a major talking point in the offseason. He has reportedly gained more weight than recommended, and many attribute his poor conditioning as the main reason why he might catch the injury bug.

Zion Williamson was a guest on The Old Man and the Three podcast in March 2021 where he talked about his weight and body strength. He said:

"I do think there is another gear that I can reach regarding my weight and conditioning...But I think it's like you said, it's finding it. Because I don't want to get to a spot where I'm like, ‘Yeah I lost a lot of weight, but I don't feel strong. I can't do certain things I would do before.' I think it's just finding it. I do think there is another gear I can reach regarding both weight and conditioning."

Zion Williamson admitted that if he lost weight, he might lose his strength, which contributes in making him a great basketball player. As reported by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, one Western Conference executive said:

"These are the injuries you have to be the most concerned about, a foot injury for a guy with noted weight issues."

It remains to be seen how Zion Williamson's fitness is throughout the 2021-22 season, and if that would result in another subpar campaign for the Pelicans this year.

