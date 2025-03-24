Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Pelicans forward's status (March 24)

The New Orleans Pelicans will have their hands full when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Smoothie King Center on Monday, and Zion Williamson's health remains a major talking point. The forward did not play in Sunday's game for the Pelicans due to a back issue and faces a late fitness test to determine his availability for the Sixers matchup. He is day-to-day for tonight's contest.

Going into yesterday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Williamson was listed as day-to-day with a low back contusion. Pels coach Willie Green and the organization ruled the two-time All-Star out before the start of the contest.

Williamson also sat out the matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, meaning he has now missed consecutive games for the first time since January.

Injuries have been a constant for the former Duke star and not just this season. Since breaking into the pros, the big man has found it difficult to string together long stretches on the court. The former No. 1 pick played just 24 games in his rookie season. Between 2020 and 2023, he suited up in just 90 regular-season games over three seasons.

Williamson has featured in only 30 of the Pelicans' 72 games, and the club has been cautious with him due to his history. In January, the 24-year-old spoke to The Athletic's Will Guillory about his playing time and avoiding another setback.

"Let me make this clear to everybody out there," Williamson said. "If I could play in the back-to-backs, I would. Physically? Yes, I can. But I work for the Pelicans. They have decided that, based off the numbers, it's not smart to do that right now."

When healthy, Zion Williamson is capable of overpowering his opponents and making a serious impact. He has shown that he is capable of contributing in all facets of the game.

At 6-foot-6 and with a stocky build, the versatile forward can play multiple positions. His footwork and high basketball IQ make him a constant threat, and his ability to get his teammates involved means opposing teams have to be watchful when he has possession of the ball.

Zion Williamson's numbers have been eye-catching this year. He is averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists and shooting a respectable 56.7% from the field over 30 games.

Zion Williamson has been sensational since returning to the lineup in January

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid at Target Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

It has been another frustrating season for Zion Williamson, who has been forced to watch from the bench for most of the campaign while his teammates struggled to find wins. New Orleans has won just 19 games but has shown some promising signs since Williamson returned to the lineup in January.

The Pelicans have leaned heavily on Williamson over the last few months. Since Feb. 1, Williamson is averaging 25.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

Against the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 8, the power forward racked up 40 points, shooting an incredible 16-of-21 from the field. On March 11, he recorded a triple-double against the LA Clippers, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Williamson has shown glimpses of brilliance along the way, reminding fans why he was the consensus first pick in 2019.

