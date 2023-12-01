Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Latest on the 2x All-Star’s availability (Dec. 1)

Zion Williamson will have his first chance to play against Victor Wembanyama when the New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The two-time All-Star isn’t on the Pelicans’ injury report so he should be available for his team.

New Orleans last held out “Zanos” on Nov. 25 when the Pelicans took on the Utah Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back set. With a day off between games, Williamson is primed to lead the Pelicans on Friday.

After a rather modest start to the season, the powerful forward is starting to look like an All-Star again. Over his last six games, he is averaging 26 points on 66.05% shooting. Against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, he eviscerated Philly’s defense for 33 points, missing just one of 12 field goals. He added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Zion Williamson will be raring to show what he can do against the 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama who is considered a generational talent. The Frenchman is already one of the NBA’s best rim protectors. Williamson, who relishes contact in the paint, will pit his athleticism and strength against the rookie’s length and timing.

More than the head-to-head matchup against Wembanyama, Williamson will be hoping he can lead the Pelicans to an important win. New Orleans has been having a roller-coaster ride this season. A victory against the Spurs will give them a modest two-game winning run after losing back-to-back games to the Utah Jazz.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to pile on the San Antonio Spurs' misery

Last season, the San Antonio Spurs lost 16 straight games, a franchise record. The unenviable record started on January 20, 2023, with a loss to the LA Clippers and ended on Feb. 28 with a win over the Utah Jazz.

This season, the Spurs are mired in a 13-game losing slump, the second-worst in franchise history. They nearly snapped out of their funk on Thursday, but couldn’t get past the Atlanta Hawks in a thrilling game. San Antonio faltered to a 137-135 loss.

Less than 24 hours later, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to make it 14 consecutive losses for their opponents. They had an off day after beating the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday and should be fresh for the new challenge.

Moreover, the Pelicans are healthy with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum also available. Trey Murphy III, who hasn’t played all season, is looking to make his debut against the Spurs.