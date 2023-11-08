Is Zion Williamson about to welcome his first child? Looking at his partner Ahkeema posting photo from hospital on social media

Zion Williamson has been playing excellent basketball for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. Following an injury-filled 2022-23 season and outside distractions with private relationships, he's playing as if he is ready to put all of that behind him.

However, the New Orleans Pelicans listed Williamson as out for "personal reasons" on their injury report Wednesday before their game at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With this update, is Zion Williamson about to welcome his first child? According to a report from TMZ, a source has been led to believe that the reason for his unavailability is that Williamson is welcoming his daughter into the world with Ahkeema.

The TMZ report also included a screenshot of Ahkeema's Instagram story, where she can be seen in a hospital bed after months of carrying the baby. While a confirmation picture or video is yet to be uploaded by either of the two, the arrival of a child is something that both have been looking forward to.

Williamson uploaded a special video on June 6 confirming the female gender of his child with his girlfriend, Ahkeema. During the video, he told his expected daughter how much he and Ahkeema love her.

"You're going to see this at some point," Williamson said. "I don't know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don't know nothing else in the world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life."

Zion Williamson is unavailable for the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Pelicans (4-3) will face the Timberwolves (4-2) at 8 p.m. Eastern Time in the Target Center in Minneapolis.

With Zion Williamson out, the Pelicans will have to rely on the efforts of Brandon Ingram to carry the team's offensive load.

Ingram is averaging 20.8 points (50.7% shooting), 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season. Williamson averages 21.8 ppg (50.5% shooting), 7.0 rpg and 4.7 apg in six games.

The New Orleans Pelicans will also be without CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado. From the looks of it, the team is heading into this matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves as depleted.