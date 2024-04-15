Isaiah Hartenstein 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting New York Knicks center, impact and minutes

Isaiah Hartenstein is easily one of the fan favorites every time the New York Knicks host a game at Madison Square Garden. He’s a role player in coach Tom Thibodeau’s system but Knicks diehards can’t seem to get enough of him. The New York faithful will get to see more of him as they have clinched the No. 2 seed in the East on the last day of the regular season.

Hartenstein is in the midst of a feel-good story that could get more exciting in the next few months. He has blossomed this year, particularly after starting center Mitchell Robinson went down with a near season-ending injury. Nikola Jokic’s former backup has remarkably thrived in the middle of New York’s rotation.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isaiah Hartenstein's regular season stats

Hartenstein had the healthiest season among New York’s frontline. He played in 74 games, 48 of which came as the team’s starting center. Here are his regular-season stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Minutes Isaiah Hartenstein 7.8 8.3 2.5 1.1 1.1 64.3% 33.3% 71.2% 25.2

Isaiah Hartenstein's playoff stats

Isaiah Hartenstein has been to the playoffs twice in his career. He barely played for the Houston Rockets in 22 but appeared in every Knicks postseason game last year. Here are his postseason numbers:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Minutes Isaiah Hartenstein 2.9 4.0 1.1 0.7 1.2 52.0 00.0 75.0 17.1

Strengths and weakness

Tom Thibodeau wanted Isaiah Hartenstein to excel in his role doing grunt work for the New York Knicks. While he was all of that, he also showed that he could do more if Thibodeau could give him a longer leash on offense. When Robinson and then Julius Randle suffered injuries, the coach turned to him to help orchestrate the offense from the elbow.

Hartenstein’s Knicks teammates know that if they cut, the big man will almost always find them. He doesn’t get too many post touches but the offense flows through him in certain situations. Remarkably, he has a bit of Alperen Sengun’s game.

Expand Tweet

It is on the defensive end that Isaiah Hartenstein’s game has really elevated. Mitchell Robinson was an elite rim protector so his injury was a big loss to the Knicks. Hartenstein stepped up to provide what his team needed. He has underrated athleticism and basketball IQ. Opposing coaches have noticed that his energy alone in the paint is already disruptive.

Where Hartenstein could be exposed will be on switches. Speedier guards and wings could take advantage of his mobility to get past him. He also does not have the perimeter game that will unclog the paint for Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and O.G. Anunoby to operate.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau could go back to Mitchell Robinson as the starting center to start the playoffs. Regardless of where Isaiah Hartenstein starts the game, Thibodeau will need everything he can contribute to beat either the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat.

If it’s Philly who will earn the No. 7 seed, Hartenstein will have the unenviable task of trying to limit Joel Embiid from dominating. If it’s a rematch with Miami, he will have to go toe-to-toe with Bam Adebayo.

Expand Tweet

Isaiah Hartenstein has been in minutes restriction since February due to a sore Achilles. Tom Thibodeau hasn’t played him over 25 minutes per game. His minutes could increase particularly as the New York Knicks have found their rhythm with him anchoring the lineup.