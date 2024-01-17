Isaiah Hartenstein's wife Kellar Hartenstein teases expecting baby boy with '7 foot baby loading' caption on TikTok

A 7-foot baby is on the way, according to Isaiah Hartenstein's wife, who posted a video on TikTok about their life update. The couple is excited to welcome their baby soon as the Hartenstein family is preparing for a new chapter in their lives. They will be new parents this year.

Kourtney Kellar Hartenstein posted on Tiktok a baby suit with a No. 55 printed on it. Above the number is their surname, showing how it looks like a mini-jersey for their soon-to-be-born baby. Next to the baby suit are pictures of the baby's ultrasound, further confirming their pregnancy.

All the items were placed on a seat at Madison Square Garden, the home arena of the New York Knicks. Watch the video below to see the TikTok video.

According to reports, Kourtney Kellar will give birth to their baby boy in June.

Who is Isaiah Hartenstein's wife?

Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar exchanged vows on July 29 in California. Hartenstein's wife is from Texas reportedly. She was the youngest out of the three who grew up in Dallas, Texas, and attended Henderson State University in Arkansas, finishing her degree in athletics in 2014.

Before dating Hartenstein, Kourtney was engaged to Chase Bryant, a country singer. They dated in 2015, reports say, and got engaged in 2017, but they called off their engagement.

She became known for her modeling gigs, which was her way of paying for her education.

"I was a broke college kid and needed money, so I started modeling in Arkansas for brands like Dillard's and Walmart," Hartenstein said.

During her college years, she competed in pageants. One of the more well-known pageants she participated in was the Miss Henderson State University Pageant, where she finished as a first runner-up. After attending college, she went back to Dallas to become a full-time model but had little success in finding an agency.

"After I moved back to Texas, I signed up for Miss Texas International and won that pageant (in 2017)," Hartenstein said.

According to Hartenstein, she met the NBA center through Instagram. She said that the Knicks center slid into her DMs. At the time, the big man was playing for the Houston Rockets, and the two had dates on FaceTime before meeting in person.

The couple got engaged in 2022, when Hartenstein proposed to his lady on the beach in Malibu, California. Kourtney posted their special moment on her IG with captions in German.

Kourtney is also a social media influencer and became viral for being a ring girl for Jake Paul. She has 716k followers on Instagram.

